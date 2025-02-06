I Visited Dozens of Civics Classrooms. The Right’s Attacks Are Wrong.

Trump has a text that he wishes teachers to work from. His executive order reconstitutes the 1776 Commission, an advisory committee he had established at the very end of his first term and which in early 2021 published a document called The 1776 Report. The report, written largely by scholars at Hillsdale College, a key node in the conservative academic network, engages in precisely the form of indoctrination that conservatives accuse liberals of perpetrating. The authors palliate the horrors of American slavery by noting that the practice had been “more the rule than the exception,” and characterizing the Founders as secret abolitionists; they compare progressivism to communism and fascism as an ideology of state control founded on a distrust of the citizen. The report concludes, without the slightest hint of irony, by admonishing states to “reject any curriculum that promotes one-sided partisan opinions, activist propaganda or factional ideologies.”

We may take some comfort in the fact that the tradition of local control will prevent the president from running roughshod over the schools as he plans to do over so many other spheres of our national life. Trump may not be able to bully schools into whitewashing American history, but the executive order represents a terrible missed opportunity. Schools are not failing in their civic role because teachers are in thrall to a woke ideology; they are failing because so few students have the linguistic skills or the background knowledge needed to make sense of the Constitution or the speeches of Frederick Douglass. Everything else, by comparison, is chaff.

Our furious red-blue culture war does matter, chiefly because teachers are terrified of falling afoul of intensely politicized parents—or sometimes students—and so avoid anything difficult or controversial. That’s a very serious problem. But the greatest impediment to the kind of civic education that would help students become engaged and reflective citizens is pedagogical: Few of our schools give children the foundation in knowledge and language that will allow them to read and make sense of challenging texts. The real crisis of our schools is that, as the most recent results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress revealed, two-fifth of fourth graders read at a “below basic” level.