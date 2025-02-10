Democrats: This Is War. Isn’t It Time You Acted Like It?

And I’m not seeing a lot of signs that the mass of people are currently upset about what they’re seeing. As of Sunday, Trump’s approval rating at fivethirtyeight was 49 to 44 to the good. Reflect on that: After these insanely unqualified Cabinet nominations; after giving Musk and his former interns access to the government’s most sensitive information systems; after announcing in essence that the United States of America will embrace a war crime as policy if need be; after trying to follow through on his main campaign promise (tariffs) and pathetically backing down within eight hours; after illegally firing inspectors general and FBI agents and other Justice Department lawyers; after all that and more, he’s at 50 percent.

I suspect that will change as the consequences of all this become clearer. But that’s going to take a while. That doesn’t mean, however, that Democrats should just sit around and wait. That’s what they always do. It’s what they did after they lost Bush v. Gore. It’s what they did after the George W. Bush administration bullied (most of) them into quiescence after 9-11. It was an abdication then, and it would be far worse an abdication now, given the malevolent nature of Trump’s plans.

No, Democrats. No sitting around and waiting for things to change. Help make them change. Public opinion will shift more quickly if you kindle that shift. This is the key psychic and emotional difference between Democrats and Republicans in my adult lifetime: Democrats are passive and timorous in the face of public opinion that isn’t squarely in their corner, whereas Republicans look at an adverse poll number and say, “Okay, how do we change it?” They don’t always succeed—George W. Bush failed at privatizing Social Security in 2005. But they always, always try.