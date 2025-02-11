Trump and Musk Only Know How to Do Two Things With Their Power

It’s possible that this is not the worst outcome for the CFPB—or the people whom the agency protects. The early days of the Trump administration show that it only has two modes: weaponization and destruction. If the CFPB were preserved, it wouldn’t continue its remarkably successful work. It would be contorted into a Mr. Hyde-ish version of itself, aimed solely at going after the enemies of Trump and Musk.

The CFPB investigates corporate abuses, and since its creation in 2010, in the wake of the last financial crisis, it has returned billions in corporate fraud and abuse to consumers. But the business and tech elites who have flocked to Trump in recent months despise the agency, and it has been a thorn in Musk’s side in particular: He blames it for blocking an effort to offer a real-time payments system on X, the social media platform he owns, in partnership with Visa. So he wants it gone, and on Monday we got a hint of how that might happen.

Trump probably can’t permanently shut down CFPB without congressional approval. But he, Musk, and Russell Vought—the newly confirmed director of the Office of Management and Budget, who took command over the CFPB on Friday evening—can simply mothball it for years. On Monday, CFPB workers were sent a memo from Vought, the architect of the radical Project 2025, telling them to not only stay home but refrain from doing anything work-related at all. “Employees should not come into the office,” a memo read. “Please do not perform any work tasks.”