The Death of USAID: These People Are Out of Their Freaking Minds

USAID was born in an era of both idealism and geopolitical rivalry. John F. Kennedy founded the agency in 1961 to demonstrate American values and stem Soviet influence in the developing world. “There is no escaping our obligations: our moral obligations as a wise leader and good neighbor in the interdependent community of free nations—our economic obligations as the wealthiest people in a world of largely poor people—and our political obligations as the single largest counter to the adversaries of freedom,” he told Congress in a special address in March 1961, announcing a massive expansion of U.S. foreign assistance.

Since then, USAID has striven to strike a balance between providing aid and development for purely humanitarian ends while also advancing more straightforward American interests worldwide. Sometimes these twin imperatives more directly coincided, like American support for Ukraine’s energy grid in the midst of Russia’s invasion. Sometimes the link was more tangential, like providing maternal and newborn health services in Africa.

In all cases, USAID sought to advance American interests by demonstrating a kinder face of U.S. foreign policy. Aid delivered in crises was stamped with the motto “From the American People,” as if to show the world that America’s international engagements were not always initiated at the barrel of a gun—that U.S. foreign policy, and American society itself, contained multitudes. To be sure, there was always a degree of self-interest embedded in American foreign aid, but millions of people around the world have led healthier lives because of it. Entire societies have been lifted out of poverty. People upended by conflict and disaster have had a lifeline upon which they could rely.