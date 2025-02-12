The L.A. Fires Were the First Tragedy. The Second Is Just Beginning.

Other factors will increase this inequality. The skyrocketing cost of insuring homes in the Palisades “is going to make it really, really expensive for anybody to rebuild those houses,” Pincetl pointed out, to say nothing of “the trade wars that are looming,” which spell higher costs for materials hit by new tariffs like steel and aluminum. In other words, only a concerted effort by policymakers would result in Pacific Palisades becoming anything other than more outrageously posh.

Few people believe there’s an easy fix for Los Angeles’s housing crisis. Somewhat convincing research exists, for example, to support the idea that affordable housing mandates decrease overall housing supply, even as they lower housing costs in the short term. But even if this is the basis of your housing politics, the creation of bigger mansions is still a step in the wrong direction. The Los Angeles region is short 500,000 units, according to the county Homeless Initiative. We simply need more homes, not fewer. The almost 7,000 structures that burned in the Palisades fire are, in a real sense, crucial infrastructure in this failed market, even if many of them are mansions.

There are ways of integrating affordable housing. And they would not, to be clear, have to be some perfunctory nod to social justice. “Couldn’t we imagine something like more dense, more urban pockets of redevelopment?” Pincetl mused. She envisions “a kind of perimeter of defensible space, which would be re-vegetated with more fire resistant plantings. The construction itself would be hardened to fire,” and there would be space both for the service workers the wealthy rely on, as well as “pockets of really fancy houses or apartment buildings.” But this smart, walkable, mixed-use urbanism has no real chance of being built, she said: “The city council in December reaffirmed the exclusivity of the single family zone.”