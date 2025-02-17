Musk and Trump Are Cutting Popular Programs. That’s Deliberate.

The Environmental Protection Agency, to which Musk’s team of late adolescents is also laying waste (over a thousand employees were warned that they could be fired “immediately”) is also popular across party lines. While the phrase “climate change” may resonate more with some voters than others, and right-wing keyboard culture warriors are of course pleased that this government is scrubbing all mentions of that offending language, the EPA was founded by a Republican president—Richard Nixon. Moreover, when you look at most of what the EPA does, nearly everyone has been in favor of it. In 2016, the year Trump was first elected to office, a Pew survey found that almost three out of four Americans thought the government should do “whatever it takes” to protect the environment. Two years later, in the middle of the first Trump administration, a survey by the American Lung Association found overwhelming public approval of the EPA, and of the Clean Air Act; the ALA also found that by even larger majorities, Americans wanted the EPA to impose and enforce stricter limits on air pollution and smog. Indeed, tremendous bipartisan concern about microplastics and so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, is one reason for Health and Human Services director Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s popularity among young fitness guys and yoga moms alike. (They’re in for a disappointment, since it is going to be almost impossible for him to solve that problem with a much-reduced EPA.)

The Musk-Trump administration’s persistent targeting of popular programs is not limited to environmental topics. Most people favor public education and increased spending on public education. Yet Trump and Musk are seeking to abolish the Department of Education. Few people oppose Head Start, which has allowed some 40 million poor children to attend preschool, yet Musk has disrupted funding for many Head Start programs around the nation, in keeping with Project 2025, which calls for its elimination. Then there’s the Consumer Financial Protection Board, which was especially active and especially popular under Biden, also targeted for gutting. Lawmakers are being deluged with calls urging them to protect all these programs against Musk’s predations.

Sure, no one likes “government waste,” a powerful frame used to justify Musk’s interventions. And not everyone loves all federal government programs—not many are going to call their senators’ offices on behalf of the CIA or the IRS. But why pick on so many of the most popular ones?