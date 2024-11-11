Can Democrats Keep Young Men From Turning Fascist?

Noted animal mutilator and brain-worm host Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hopes to run the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, or even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the second Trump administration. Not long after Trump’s victory, he started to lay out what the “big role” the president-elect promised him in the White House might entail: taking fluoride out of water supplies; dismantling mandatory vaccination programs; eliminating “entire departments” within the FDA. The Trump campaign reportedly tried to distance itself from him not long afterward.

Whether RFK Jr. gets a Cabinet post or not, how such a noted kook became a serious candidate for such positions is something people will likely be pondering for weeks, months, and potentially decades. Some piece of the story is how strongly young men—many of whom frequent the corners of the internet that champion RFK-esque mantras—have swung toward Trump. Fifty-six percent of young men nationwide voted for Biden in 2020. In 2024, 56 percent of them backed Trump. CBS exit polls found that Trump won young men in Pennsylvania by 18 points this year; in 2020, Biden captured the same demographic with a nine-point lead.

The Trump campaign seems to have done a decent job selling itself to the so-called manosphere: a sprawling informal online community encompassing a multitude of unrelated podcasts, YouTube channels, and Twitch streams whose content runs the gamut from half-baked, freshman dorm–style philosophical debates and anodyne self-help advice to virulent misogyny and fringe conspiracy theorizing. At its core is an aspirational masculinity loosely grounded in extreme notions of personal responsibility: rising and grinding, maximizing your physical attractiveness (“looksmaxxing”), driving up your own “Sexual Market Value,” etc. As Mother Jones and other outlets have noted, the sheer amount of that content means that young men looking to get in shape or upgrade their wardrobes can quickly get pulled into a bizarre web of right-wing propaganda stylized as lifestyle content.

RFK Jr. tried to appeal to these same disaffected young men in his own campaign for president. As Liza Featherstone has written for TNR, his emphasis on physical fitness and the dangers of certain types of environmental pollution—including when appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast—holds some appeal for young men rightfully concerned about their own well-being. While RFK Jr.’s bizarre claims that microplastics are causing people to become trans and nonbinary are obviously wrong and dangerous, Featherstone writes, “it’s legitimate not to want microplastics in your balls, and research does suggest that pesticides, PFAS, and microplastics are bad for people’s endocrine systems.”

Disagree with this article? Tell us about it! Seriously—we want to hear from you. Send us a 100-word pitch for a rebuttal essay. If we like your pitch, we’ll ask you to file a roughly 800-word draft, which we’ll edit and publish. We’ll even pay you $200 for disagreeing with us! Click here to submit your pitch

The predictable irony of all this is that—if he does make it to a top White House post—RFK Jr. will be carrying water for the people responsible for depositing microplastics and all manner of other toxic chemicals into the balls of American men. In September, Trump reportedly offered microplastic-manufacturing oil and gas executives whatever policy changes they wanted in exchange for $1 billion in campaign contributions.