Harris Can Win RFK Jr. Voters While Doing the Right Thing

The Harris campaign took a first step in welcoming RFK voters to her campaign, if a bit obliquely, on Friday with the bland statement in response to RFK’s news that “even though we may not agree on every issue, Kamala Harris knows there is more that unites us than divides us.” But she should go further, laying out some specific plans on food safety and environmental pollution and speaking more directly to young male independent voters.

Sure, there is a crackpot left-right overlap in RFK’s loopiest and most divisive ideas—his resistance to vaccines, for example, or blaming the existence of trans and nonbinary people on microplastics—as well as his better ones (skepticism of the U.S.’s role in Ukraine). He appeals to a group of voters that experts call “diagonalist”—meaning that they have some left-wing and some right-wing views. Young men, especially, identify both with his personal emphasis on physical fitness and concern with environmental and public health threats to our bodily well-being.

I’ve written here before about why RFK is partly right about microplastics. Sure, his rhetoric can seem fanatically masculinist and transphobic in its framing, concerned as he is with the impact of environmental toxins on male hormones, feeding the unscientific (and dangerously bigoted) fear that they’re causing transgenderism. But—and I can’t believe I have to write this—it’s legitimate not to want microplastics in your balls, and research does suggest that pesticides, PFAS, and microplastics are bad for people’s endocrine systems. RFK Jr.’s concerns with the toxins in our bodies and environment are crucial and have broad popular resonance. Harris should immediately take them on board.