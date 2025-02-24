Trump and Musk’s Lawless Power Grab Is Scrambling the Legal Resistance

The courts have long been a venue for fights between industry interests, state governments, and environmental advocates. But the Trump administration’s attack on the separation of powers means the battles that groups like Earthjustice wage in the courts are now about much more than policy disagreements. As climate and environmental groups try to keep the Trump administration from letting polluters regulate themselves, that is, they’ll also be fighting to keep him from ruling like a dictator.

“None of this is authorized,” said K. Sabeel Rahman, a professor at Cornell Law School who served as senior counselor and associate administrator in the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs during the Biden administration. “All of this is beyond the scope of congressional authority.”

Republicans’ unified control of Washington means they could pass legislation to cement their policies in law, and even grant DOGE vast powers. Indeed, the GOP Congress is working furiously on a reconciliation package littered with massive program cuts, notably to Medicaid, in order to fund tax cuts for the rich. But Trump and Musk are too impatient to wait for their allies on Capitol Hill to deliver. They’re taking a chainsaw to agencies and attempting to radically expand their power—without any resistance from the increasingly disempowered Republicans in Congress.