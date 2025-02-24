PODCAST

Fiasco for Musk as Trump Officials Openly Defy Him amid New GOP Panic As Elon Musk’s DOGE disaster gets worse for Trump on many fronts, a leading political organizer explains why rising public anger and mounting GOP trepidation bode well for the reconstituted resistance.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025