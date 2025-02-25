The Law’s Trump-Size Hole Is Suddenly Exposed

But do not expect to see Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over a criminal trial of Trump anytime soon. Constraining the executive branch is a different beast. Constitutionally speaking, finding the White House in contempt of court is like describing a new color. The primary function of the presidency is to enforce federal law, whether it be the acts of Congress or the rulings of the federal courts. Even then, there are degrees of injury. A president can defy Congress without causing irreparable damage because some friction between the elected branches is built into the constitutional system.

If the president defies the courts and Congress does not impeach him for it, the Constitution simply ceases to exist. There is no backup president whom a judge could call to enforce subpoenas or warrants if the regular one won’t do it. While the U.S. Marshals Service is best known for carrying out the judiciary’s will, it functionally exists as an agency of the Justice Department, and its Senate-confirmed officials can ultimately be fired by Trump himself. There is no reason to believe it would be immune to his will. Last month, the acting marshal for D.C. reportedly visited multiple judges’ chambers to directly pressure them to speed up the releases of prisoners who were pardoned for January 6-related offenses.

Pardons can also be used to nullify the judiciary’s orders. Federal judges have the inherent power to hold defiant litigants and witnesses in criminal contempt of court. (There is also civil contempt of court, but we’ll come back to that later.) Trump has already shown a willingness to pardon people for that offense. The first pardon that he issued during his first term went to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who became a national figure for his anti-immigrant politics in the 2010s. A federal court convicted the Arizona sheriff of criminal contempt in July 2017 for defying a federal court order to stop racially profiling Hispanic drivers.