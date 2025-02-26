What I Did Last Week: An Email to Elon Musk

Cabinet officers treated these threats as the lunatic rantings of a senile commander in chief and his ketamine-fancying enabler—which they are—and advised federal workers not to respond. You don’t even run the Department of Government Efficiency, according to a White House filing in a lawsuit brought by state attorneys general against DOGE. You also don’t run the Office of Personnel Management (which sent out that email at your behest). Indeed, you possess “no actual authority to make government decisions,” according to Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration. Speaking in Miami two days later, Trump contradicted that: “I signed an order creating the Department of Government Efficiency and put a man named Elon Musk in charge.” That White House of yours has some message-control problem!

What I hope we’re seeing, Elon, is the beginning of the end of your government career. On Monday, even the Office of Personnel Management advised government managers to “exclude personnel from this expectation at their discretion,” even as you tweeted that “subject to the discretion of the president,” a second email would be sent and “failure to respond a second time will result in termination.” Failure to respond a second time won’t result in diddly. Shame on you for scaring federal workers by pretending that it will.

Instead of federal employees answering hr@opm.gov—which I gather is an email account set up exclusively to transmit your petty harassment—I’d like to see ordinary citizens crash it with a tsunami of messages telling you how they spent their last week. Or loading it up with other spam. That email address, again, is hr@opm.gov.