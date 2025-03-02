The Perverse Reason We Can’t Resist The White Lotus

Among these series, though, Mike White’s The White Lotus has long been the most savage and most accomplished. Starting over every season at a different, far-flung outpost of the same superluxury resort chain, White’s tangy satire has moved from Hawaii to Sicily and now, in its third season, to Thailand. Every White Lotus resort is full of people who are quippily, hilariously telling on themselves nonstop. Here is an insular community’s myopic account of itself; here is the melodrama of lovers and families strangled by their own privilege; here are the scammers who scam them; here are the victims of their humiliation. But, despite the boldness of its bold strokes, there’s always been something about The White Lotus that feels roughed out rather than fully realized. The presence of Thai service workers this season, or local Sicilian criminals, or any number of other upstairs/downstairs farces in previous seasons, tempts us toward a vision of the show that isn’t really in its purview. This is simply a show about horrible, rich, horribly rich people.

Where has all of this swiping at the rich gotten us? Mike White, in an interview he gave toward the end of The White Lotus’s first season, described the show as both a critique and a fantasy. “You go to these colonial spots, and the architecture, the houses, they’re so fantastic,” he said. “It’s so perverse—you go there and you think, This is living! This is the house! I want to be Isak Dinesen in Africa! But then it’s, well, this is not what someone should be wanting.” That is not what someone should be wanting. At its best, The White Lotus is a show that immersively dramatizes the allure of this sort of affluence-enabled fantasy. We may attach ourselves to Kendall or Shiv, but the lives of the people on Succession are ugly, visually hollow; we may match our heart rate to Yasmin or Harper on Industry, but we are grateful to leave that cesspit of stress. Everyone on The White Lotus is a villain, but it’s hard not to want what they have. Mike White helps us to feel that and to sit with it. It’s fantastic, and it’s perverse.

This season, the show picks up at a White Lotus outpost in Thailand. Our bridge from past seasons to this new one is Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the masseuse and wellness coordinator from the White Lotus on Maui, who was cruelly and unthinkingly led on by Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), a guest who disingenuously offered to invest in a small business for her, then bailed at the last minute in season one. Belinda is taking part in an internal exchange program, where she can learn new therapeutic techniques from the Thai staff and vice versa. The season begins with her adult son visiting her and then, in a moment that’s now familiar from the previous seasons, discovering an anonymous dead body.