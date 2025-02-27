How Far Will the Supreme Court Go to Remedy Reverse Discrimination?

Oral arguments can be unpredictable on final outcomes, but a justice asking a lawyer how to write the opinion is generally seen as a good sign for that side’s chances. “That’s right, Your Honor,” Wang replied. “I think you’d also have to say ‘reverse’ or ‘vacate,’” she added, to chuckles from the courtroom. “I want to look out for my client here a little bit.” The question will instead likely be how the court decides in Ames’s favor, and whether it will make Title VII cases harder to pursue in general.

The plaintiff, Marlean Ames, joined the Ohio Department of Youth Services in 2004. After starting as an executive secretary, she was promoted multiple times and received positive job-performance reviews along the way as a project administrator. In 2019, Ames applied to a bureau chief position in the agency.

Two supervisors interviewed Ames for the position but did not hire her for it. Two other applicants who were interviewed for the job did not get hired either. Eight months later, according to Ames, a supervisor hired someone she personally knew for the job who had neither applied nor interviewed for it.