Up and Down With Bob

When my fellow classmates and I entered Harvard College in the fall of 1963, our future and the future of our nation seemed bright and full of infinite promise. The charming, handsome, and charismatic John F. Kennedy, a Harvard graduate, was president of the United States. The civil rights movement, which promised at last to give Black people in America equality, was gathering an apparently unstoppable force; the now legendary March on Washington had taken place a month earlier. At that seismic event, a young songwriter and folk singer named Bob Dylan had sung “Only a Pawn in Their Game,” his anthem about the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers. (In the recent feature film about Dylan, A Complete Unknown, there is a short news clip showing him in the midst of singing it at that rally.)

Our optimism and good feeling about the future were shattered on November 22 of that year when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated as his motorcade wound its way through Dallas. Evidence shows that this event was also a crucible for the up-and-coming American bard who substituted the first name of the great lyrical poet Dylan Thomas for his real last name, Zimmerman. His 2020 album, Rough and Rowdy Ways (his thirty-ninth of 40 studio recordings), features a biting meditation on the Kennedy assassination, titled “Murder Most Foul.” Some of its lines: “Go down to the crossroads, try to flag a ride/That’s the place where faith, hope, and charity died”; “The day that they killed him, someone said to me, son/The age of the Antichrist has just only begun.”