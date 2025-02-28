It Keeps Getting Worse—and No One Is Safe

That’s not all! In Texas, one child is dead as the largest measles outbreak in over a decade rages—an outbreak that was dismissed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaxxer running the Department of Health and Human Services, who told President Trump such an outbreak was “not unusual.” (It very much is.) Kennedy has seemingly stalled development of next year’s flu vaccine, is currently considering halting the development of another vaccine aimed at stopping bird flu (which has caused eggs to hit record prices), and abruptly canceled the development of a Covid vaccine pill shortly after being confirmed.

Everywhere you look, you see death and devastation, nearly all of it preventable. Seven years ago, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer identified the operating principle of the Trump administration. “The cruelty is the point,” he wrote in October of 2018. “This isn’t incoherent. It reflects a clear principle: Only the president and his allies, his supporters, and their anointed are entitled to the rights and protections of the law, and if necessary, immunity from it. The rest of us are entitled only to cruelty, by their whim. This is how the powerful have ever kept the powerless divided and in their place, and enriched themselves in the process.” This perfectly explained Trump’s political project then; it is truer now than ever.

But the motivation for it has somehow become even more sinister. Trump promised his supporters that he would be their “retribution,” and he is fulfilling that pledge by inflicting massive, unnecessary pain on the groups he and his supporters vilify as enemies of the people: immigrants, federal workers, trans people, even sick and starving people from “shithole countries.” And yet, it’s also clear that the scope of his cruelty is much broader, for even Trump voters are not immune to the wholesale, indiscriminate destruction wrought by this administration. Some have lost their jobs. Some are at the risk of deportation. Some may find themselves at the mercy of a rapacious credit card company that no longer has to worry about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or perhaps they’ll become deadly ill from a preventable disease because Kennedy convinced them not to get vaccinated.