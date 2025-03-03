RFK Jr.’s Policies Could Spread Measles Far Beyond Texas

Even one dose of the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine—which is usually given at one year of age but can be administered as early as six months—is 93 percent effective as preventing measles cases. Two doses are 97 percent effective. That is a stunning achievement against a dangerous and unusually contagious disease, which can be debilitating even when it doesn’t kill: One in five unvaccinated people who contract measles wind up hospitalized. It also causes “immune amnesia,” where your body loses its immune responses to all previous pathogens, and can lead to fatal brain swelling years later. But to really stop this disease in its tracks—to protect some people who can’t be vaccinated for health reasons and to make up for that 3 percent of the time that it manages to evade a vaccinated person’s immune system—overall vaccination rates need to be high.

“We have the means to prevent this. We have a very, very effective vaccine,” Neil Maniar, professor of public health practice at Northeastern University, told me. “This is a critical moment to really improve vaccination rates in areas where we are below that 95 percent threshold. … You want to make sure that you have enough of the population vaccinated that there’s really nowhere for the disease to go.”

The goal for how many people need to be vaccinated to stop circulation depends on the disease—how contagious it is, how it’s transmitted, how long people are sick, and how many people they’re likely to encounter. Measles is, by all accounts, a formidable foe. It can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours—which means you might step into an elevator long after a patient leaves it, and still get sick. Every person with measles can infect 12 to 18 unvaccinated people, Maniar said. “That is a pretty remarkable number.” That means the vaccination rate needs to be similarly high—which means almost everyone in the country needs to be reached, a daunting logistical feat that until now has been carried out quietly but effectively.