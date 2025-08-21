Elon Musk Just Won His War on Labor Unions

Justice Elena Kagan, writing in dissent, disputed Roberts’s claim that the ruling was compelled by precedent or historical practice, as well as his overzealous approach to the separation of powers. “[The conservative majority] writes in rules to the Constitution that the drafters knew well enough not to put there,” she wrote. “It repudiates the lessons of American experience, from the 18th century to the present day. And it commits the Nation to a static version of governance, incapable of responding to new conditions and challenges.”

The ruling achieved a major right-wing policy goal—defanging and disrupting the CFPB’s functions—while also avoiding more far-reaching consequences to other agencies. The FTC and SEC remained untouched. More importantly, so did the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, which wields enormous power over both U.S. and international financial systems. Many court watchers assume that the justices were unwilling to undermine the Fed’s independence—especially under Trump, a frequent Fed critic—because of the serious economic consequences that could follow.

But while the Fed seemed secure from judicial interference, a host of other agencies soon found themselves under the gun. After Selia Law, the Roberts court took aim at other protections against removal. The court held in Collins v. Yellin, for example, that the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency must be stripped of his for-cause protections as well. At the same time, the justices also rejected the idea that because it found the FHFA’s structure to be unconstitutional, it must also invalidate the agency’s actions that took place while it was unconstitutionally structured.