Who Is Dustin Burrows? Even by Texas Standards, He’s a Lawless Bully

Dustin Burrows, call your lawyer.



Burrows is the Republican speaker of the state House in Texas. After the members of the Democratic caucus who had left town to foil Republican efforts to re-gerrymander the state’s congressional map returned home, Burrows decided to play sheriff. He ordered the returning Democrats to sign a pledge agreeing to have a 24/7 police escort that could collar them in the event they made another run for the border. Those who didn’t accept his terms were told they would be arrested if they even attempted to leave the legislative chambers.

Enter Democratic Representative Nicole Collier, who represents a Forth Worth district. Collier told Burrows what he could do with the pledge. She read the form, thought about the implications, and flatly said: no way. In her words, she wasn’t going to live under police guard like a criminal suspect.