The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

“Sick”: GOP Senator’s Harsh Takedown of Trump Hints at a Darker Story

As one GOP Senator sharply criticizes Trump and JD Vance for ambushing Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, an expert on democratic erosion explains what the clash reveals about Trump-Vance’s message to the global far right.

Donald Trump yells and wags a finger at Volodomyr Zelenskiy, who makes an exasperated hand gesture.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 28, 2025

After President Trump and JD Vance ambushed Ukrainian president Zelenskiy in the Oval Office, one GOP senator stepped up. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska decried Trump not just for his appalling treatment of Zelenskiy, but also for realigning the United States with the rising forces of Putinism around the world. Meanwhile, European leaders are set to negotiate a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, which could pressure Trump-Vance to show what they really want the war’s outcome to look like. We talked to Yale political scientist Lauren Young, who pinpoints the message Trump-Vance were sending to the global far rightand explains what Murkowski’s lonely status in the GOP says about the collapse of a center-right bulwark in the U.S. against rising authoritarianism. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

