“Cowardly”: Epstein Victim Torches Government’s Actions on Case
Another victim’s family also took aim at Vice President JD Vance’s planned meeting about the Epstein files.
Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers are blasting the government for its mismanagement of the Epstein files case, and calling for survivors’ perspectives to be formally considered.
After hearing that Vice President JD Vance called a “strategy session” about the Epstein files, in what is presumably another attempt to rectify the administration’s botched efforts at transparency, the family of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre spotted that the guest list had some notable omissions.
“We understand that Vice President JD Vance will hold a strategy session this evening at his residence with administration officials. Missing from this group is, of course, any survivor of the vicious crimes of convicted perjurer and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein,” said family members in a statement Wednesday to MSNBC.
They asked that survivors be given an opportunity to testify, with Giuffre’s family volunteering to testify in her stead. “Their voices must be heard, above all,” the statement said.
Another accuser, Annie Farmer, issued a letter to the court supporting the release of Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury documents. Farmer, via her lawyers, expressed anger at the meager amount of justice that has been brought for “over one thousand victims” who suffered at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell.
“To date, however, the combined forces of our country’s law enforcement agencies have only ever arrested these two individuals in connection with crimes committed against countless young women and girls, and the Government’s recent suggestion that no further criminal investigations are forthcoming is a cowardly abdication of its duties to protect and serve,” the letter says.
The letter goes on to request that the grand jury files be unsealed to “help expose the magnitude and abhorrence of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes.”
Farmer also expressed horror at how Maxwell is “attempting to escape justice” by angling for a pardon.
An underage sex-trafficking scheme should have consequences for every abuser, not just the man at the top. These statements should remind Donald Trump and his administration that to survivors and their families, their fumbling of this case is not just a campaign promise betrayed, it is a miscarriage of justice.