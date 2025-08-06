Tulsi Gabbard’s “Irrefutable” Obama Evidence Is a Big Pile of Nothing

“You said there was irrefutable evidence that Obama was the mastermind of this intelligence manipulation and the perpetuation of the Russia hoax. What is that irrefutable evidence for our viewers tonight?” asked Ingraham.

Gabbard, in turn, directed Fox’s audience to her office’s website, which hosts heavily redacted versions of her report.

“And those who go in and read this will see how President Obama directed that a National Security Council meeting be called to talk about Russia, that the report that came out of that meeting was filled with tasks that were delivered by James Clapper’s assistant to [FBI Director] John Brennan and to other elements of the intelligence community,” Gabbard said.