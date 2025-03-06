Jeff Bezos Has a Very Billionaire-ish Idea of What Freedom Means

I worked at The Washington Post from 2017 to December 2023, establishing the Opinion section’s first documentary film unit and pioneering a column about mental health and society. In 2021, I covered the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol as part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. When I learned of Bezos’s editorial edict, I talked to former colleagues and learned of “heartbreak,” confusion, and anger in the newsroom. I also reached out to Post leadership for a comment on what defines “personal liberties and free markets” and who would be the arbiter of who deserved this freedom. No response.

What is happening inside the Post is, in some ways, a microcosm of the country. The “hierarchical, authoritarian nature of most workplaces”—often disguised by language about valuing people’s feedback—has been revealed, according to Seth Prins, assistant professor of epidemiology and sociomedical sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. This forces people to confront the fact they don’t have much control under the current structure, which can be extremely stressful—and not just among D.C. journalists and government workers being targeted for cuts.

This is bad for Americans’ physical health, mental health, finances. Anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease, and other stress-related disorders are all caused by precarious employment, overwork, unemployment, and lack of autonomy and control in the workplace. These problems are rife at another Bezos company: Amazon, the world’s second-largest employer. Corporate executives say they’re concerned about employee health and safety. The Center for Urban Economic Development notes, however, that the intensity, injuries, surveillance, burnout, and high worker-turnover rate at Amazon “should raise concerns about the potential long-term effects on wellbeing, medical costs, future employment and overall economic security.”