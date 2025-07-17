Has Trump Improved Anyone’s Life? Devastating New Poll Says No.
Donald Trump has gotten a brutal new performance review.
By and large, Americans are dumping Donald Trump’s policies.
Within the first seven months of his second term, Trump has managed to add trillions to the deficit, eviscerate agencies like the Education Department, rattle the economy, shake America’s strongest alliances, develop concentration camps for his sweeping deportation program, and strip popular social programs such as Medicaid from millions of Americans.
But despite following through on his campaign promises, Trump has failed to earn majority support for any major issue, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published Thursday.
Approximately half of U.S. adults—49 percent—believe that Trump’s policies have “done more to hurt” them than help them since he returned to the White House, according to the survey. Twenty-two percent of that group reported that Trump’s policies have not made much of a difference in their lives, while just 27 percent—little more than a quarter—of the polled population responded that Trump had actually helped them.
“As it sits today, I don’t know his policies have made much of a difference in my day-to-day life,” Landon Lindemer, a 29-year-old logistics manager from suburban Atlanta who voted for Trump three times, told The Associated Press.
Public polling on Trump’s handling of several key issues produced similar results to his overall job performance rating, which sits at around 40 percent. Trump failed to accrue more than 50 percent support on any topic, including immigration, which has historically been one of his strongest polling issues. Just 43 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s immigration policies, compared to 49 percent who said as much in March.
Support also waned for the president’s federal spending habits: weeks after Trump forced through his “big, beautiful bill,” just 40 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s government spending, a six percent drop compared to those who felt that way four months ago.
Trump’s approval ratings on the economy, however, have remained relatively stagnant, with four in 10 Americans approving of Trump’s performance on the key factor.
Timothy Dwyer, a 26-year-old self-described independent with conservative leanings based in Dyersburg, Tennessee, told the AP that Trump’s plan tariffs have “really sucked.”
“He’s turned us into a toilet and has absolutely made us the laughing stock of the world,” Dwyer told the newswire.