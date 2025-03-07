Elon Musk Hates GDP for the Wrong Reason

Such meddling, while disturbing, is also entirely fitting for an administration that has enthusiastically embraced industries premised on inflating their own value. The White House this week is holding a “crypto summit,” and plans to launch a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that’d see the U.S. acquire enormous amounts of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies over the next 5 years. The official “memecoins” for Donald and Melania Trump, meanwhile, are down 80 and 90 percent, respectively, from their pre-inauguration day highs. These sorts of products have notoriously been a venue for pump-and-dump schemes whereby “market makers” inflate coin values in order to coax in buyers, then sell en-masse once prices are adequately high. Those who bought into the hype—who might have believed the coins would be a good investment—are left with virtually worthless tokens that they spent hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of real money to purchase.

While crypto scammers are especially flagrant about juicing their own numbers, more ostensibly respectable sectors engage in similar tactics. Silicon Valley companies spent years coasting on fantastical valuations in companies that lost enormous amounts of money, buoyed by investors with excess cash who were willing to believe charismatic start-up founders who promised to disrupt everything from office real estate to blood testing. Like the tech boom after the Great Recession, the shale boom in that era was made possible by low interest rates and flush investors’ willingness to pour fabulous sums into anyone who made a flashy enough pitch.

The oil and gas industry spent the better part of a decade hemorrhaging cash drilling as many holes as possible as quickly as possible in the Permian and other shale deposits. The bubble started to burst in 2014: fossil fuels got too cheap to justify such massive amounts of spending; there was too much supply and not enough demand, and dozens of companies went bankrupt as Gulf oil producers ramped up production. The industry lobbied to end the longstanding crude oil export ban to allow them to find new buyers abroad, treating foreign markets as an escape valve for domestic overabundance. When Covid-19 hit—and fuel demand crashed—they faced a reckoning that’d been in the works for years: they needed to actually make money. Even as the Biden administration begged them to drill more in 2022, companies who’d recommitted to getting their balance sheets in order refused to budge from their new doctrine of “capital discipline,” i.e. drilling less to earn bigger profits.