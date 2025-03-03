The Real Reason Trump Hates Congestion Pricing So Much

Trump is an oddity in being a right-winger of urban origins: Contemporary American conservatism almost requires a person to hate cities. For the Trumpist far right, the urban landscape is populated with everyone they hate: childless women, immigrants, queers. But even for less extreme conservatives, cities have always been unpalatable. Even if they can stomach the unconventional mores and the human diversity—a big lift for many of them—the urban experience simply demands more socialism than conservatives can tolerate. You can live at the end of a remote country road, keep your taxes low and your yard well tended, clenching your teeth as you drive over the potholes. But in a densely populated city, you need subways and buses to get around, and where else can your kids play but in a public park? Cities are a collective project, requiring public investment to succeed, and that’s one reason why, historically, their citizenry hasn’t formed the base of the Republican Party. Despite his being from New York, Trump’s view of urban life is no different from any other conservative’s, and can be summarized succinctly as, “This sucks. Keep driving”—though “Long live the King” is admittedly a fresh twist.

But the Trump versus congestion pricing fight has high stakes for the entire nation. The question is not just whether a president suffering from narcissistic royalist fantasies can punish a city where he knows he’s unpopular. It’s also whether we are going to be able to solve important problems in our society, even as the wrecking ball of the Trump/Musk administration lays waste to our federal government. Trump is right to identify congestion pricing as a policy that is especially antithetical to his anti-urban, individualistic values. That’s just one reason among many that we should fight hard to save it.