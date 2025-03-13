Want to Help Fight ICE Raids? There’s a Map for That.

The centralized resistance effort comes at a time when Trump’s emphasis on immigration has ushered a surge of ICE raids across the nation. By the end of February, more than 20,000 undocumented immigrants had been arrested since Trump’s inauguration, marking a 627 percent increase in monthly arrests since President Joe Biden was in charge, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

But even that’s not enough for the current president’s appetite, as he pushes to enact the “the largest deportation program in American history.” (This is, after all, the man who expanded detention centers, separated families at the border, and ended “catch and release” during his first term.) Trump has reportedly rung his border czar, Tom Homan, every week since he’s returned to the White House, demanding that the administration “increase the arrests,” according to The New York Times.

The massive executive appetite for deportation makes ResistMap more crucial than ever. But verifying reported raids has been a significant problem for local organizing efforts with scant resources. Due to the expediency of social media combined with the “fog of war” level of fear fostered by the Trump administration, a significant number of self-reports have turned out to be duds. In order to counteract well-intentioned but incorrect reports, ResistMap’s founders have built out and trained a volunteer network to sort through what’s fact and fiction before sharing the data with local communities.