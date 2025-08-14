The Future of Immigration in America—After Trump Is Gone

Since The Uprooting, scores of historians have filled the gaps in the literature of immigration from other parts of the world. Ronald Takaki’s 1989 book, Strangers From a Different Shore, reminded readers that another ocean—the Pacific—was a major conduit for immigrants from Asia. George Sánchez’s 1993 tome Becoming Mexican American offered one of the most comprehensive studies on Latin American history and inspired a generation of scholarship.

But the story of immigration came coupled with a long history of immigration control. Alongside the hundreds of ethnographies on immigrant communities, there are hundreds of studies on how the federal government decided who to welcome into the United States. Until 1882, the concept of federal immigration exclusion was absent. Mae Ngai was among the first to provide a long study of the federal government’s expansion of immigration control and the criminalization of immigrants, in her 2004 book Impossible Subjects. Beth Lew-Williams’s The Chinese Must Go captured the early history of the anti-Chinese movement in the West, which led to the passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 that established the idea of immigration control. Kelly Lytle Hernandez’s comprehensive study on the history of the Border Patrol, Migra!, offered an authoritative report for the origins of the exclusion system we live with today. Even though the methods of immigration control have changed, the causes remain largely the same—xenophobia driven by economic strife and corporate greed.

Immigration control, although over a century old, has grown dramatically in recent years. Under the current Trump administration, however, the unprecedented expansion of policing and use of fear to enforce deportations have split the country in dramatic ways.