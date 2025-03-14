Trump Admin Nixed Contract Helping Kidnapped Ukrainian Kids: Sources

On top of all that, this could frustrate efforts to reunite some of these kids with their families, the British news source The i Paper pointed out, in a piece that first reported many details about the stalled program. On another front, Reuters reports that ongoing Trump administration funding freezes are defunding other efforts by Ukraine to investigate and document Russian war crimes, ones that had previously been funded by the U.S.

Meanwhile, Trump has installed Pete Marocco at the State Department, where he is overseeing the destruction of the U.S. Agency for International Development by gutting its funding and canceling thousands of its contracts. This has been loudly cheered by Russia, which hates USAID’s promotion of democracy abroad. And ProPublica reports that in 2018, Marocco met abroad with Bosnian Serb separatist and Christian nationalist leaders aligned with Russia, in defiance of then U.S. policy.

Then there’s the spectacle of Trump and Vice President JD Vance upbraiding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office. After that blowup, Trump suspended U.S. intelligence sharing with Ukraine that has been vital to its self-defense against the Russian invasion, in what some observers read as a sign that the U.S. is now all but fully aligned with Russian interests in the conflict, though Trump reinstated it after Ukraine signaled openness to peace talks.