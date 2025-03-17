Trump’s Defiance of the Courts Just Took a Radical Leap

These developments raised a series of overlapping legal issues. The first and most important question is whether the White House defied a federal court order outright for the first time. The answer appears to be yes. While the administration has had compliance issues (to be charitable) with some judicial orders over the last two months, this is the first time that it has openly refused to comply with one of them.

In a court filing late on Sunday titled “Notice to the Court,” the Justice Department said it “object[s] to this court’s assertion of jurisdiction, including over the president’s exercise of powers vested in him by Article II.” While the department stated that it would not deport the five plaintiffs in that particular lawsuit, it also claimed that it “will continue to protect the United States using authorities other than the proclamation.” Attorney General Pam Bondi took the unusual step of signing the court filing herself, along with the rest of her senior staff.

It is unclear whether this defiance was premeditated or improvised. The news outlet Axios reported on Sunday that unnamed White House personnel had claimed the original plan was to deport them before a lawsuit could be filed and a federal court could intervene. Once the ACLU caught wind of the plan and asked Boasberg to file a temporary restraining order, however, the administration reportedly decided to ignore it on dubious grounds.