JD Vance’s Epstein Files Claim Backfires Big-Time

JD Vance: "We know that Jeffrey Epstein had a lot connections with left-wing politicians and left-wing billionaires ... Democrat billionaires and Democrat political leaders went to Epstein island all the time. Who knows what they did." pic.twitter.com/oxtGduWW3L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2025

Vance’s line of argument is willfully obtuse. Epstein killed himself in prison while Trump was president. He had plenty of time to start a “transparent” investigation, and arguably had even more reason to do so then, given the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

And Trump has been anything but transparent on this. Attorney General Pam Bondi essentially lied to the entire country about the “Epstein list,” initially claiming she had it on her desk and then later stating no such list existed. Trump himself has called the entire process “bullshit,” questioned his biggest supporters for still caring about it, and has had Republicans pussyfoot around the issue in Congress. This is simply not how a transparent inquiry into this–or any issue of this gravity—should look.

Another thing Vance fails to understand is that to normal Americans outside of the MAGA/Qanon spectrum, the Epstein case is still about the victims he abused, not about playing politics or revealing some liberal cabal. Epstein has been connected to prominent leftists like Fidel Castro and Noam Chomsky, as well as liberals like former President Bill Clinton, and conservatives like Donald Trump. What does it matter? It isn’t some gotcha if the point here is justice, which it obviously isn’t for Trump and Vance.