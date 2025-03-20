Trump’s Latest Tariff Stunt May Be His Most Deranged Yet

I laughed out loud when I saw that the February 13 White House memo listed among the regulatory policies the U.S. will consider trade restrictions “government-tolerated anticompetitive conduct of state-owned or private firms” (italics mine). That sounds more like a justification for European nations to slap additional tariffs on us, given that antitrust regulation is considerably weaker in the U.S. than in the European Union. Trump gave us a preview of his commitment to policing antitrust this week when he fired the Federal Trade Commission’s two Democratic commissioners. “The president wants the FTC to be a lapdog for his golfing buddies,” said one of these commissioners, Alvaro Bedoya, on social media. That was slightly unfair; Trump also wants the FTC to be a bulldog against his political enemies.

To no one’s surprise, the Federal Reserve responded Wednesday to Trump’s Liberation Day pledge by leaving interest rates unchanged. “Inflation has started to move up partly in response to tariffs,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell. “There might be a delay in further progress over the course of this year.” Asked specifically about Liberation Day, Powell said, “We know that [more] tariffs are coming in, we know that they’re probably already—all forecasters have tariff inflation affecting core PCE inflation, core CPI inflation this year, without exception. We kind of know there are going to be [more] tariffs and they tend to bring growth down, they tend to bring inflation up.” Powell also said that he assumes Trump’s tariffs will bring retaliation from other countries. “That’s baked into the numbers,” he said.

I think it’s reasonable to conclude that Powell is not on Team Trump. That makes it a solid 40–50 percent likelihood that Trump will fire Powell before long, or at least claim to have done so. Firing Powell would be illegal, just as Trump’s firing of the FTC’s Bedoya and various other administrative personnel at independent agencies was illegal. Unlike those firings, a Powell firing would freak out the financial markets. But Trump’s persistence in trying to replace tax revenue with tariff revenue, and in manufacturing reasons to do so, is freaking out the markets already, and Trump doesn’t seem to mind. Liberators don’t sweat the small stuff.