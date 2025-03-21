“Terrifying”: Trump’s Rage at Judge Unnerves GOPers as Crisis Worsens

President Trump is furious with a federal judge who is trying to block his ludicrous deportations of migrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Trump and his allies are demanding the judge’s impeachment, but this has Republicans privately in a big panic. They know they won’t have the votes to impeach the judge, and they dread Trump’s escalating pressure. Meanwhile, evidence is mounting that the Trump administration has violated the judge’s order. And Trump’s attorney general suggested on Fox News that the deportations might continue, even in defiance of the court. In short, this confrontation will intensify, and Republicans will go along with Trump. We unraveled all this with Liz Dye, a legal writer who has a good new piece for the Public Notice Substack on this battle. She explains just how lawless Trump’s conduct has gotten, and why this case is headed in a “terrifying” direction. Listen to this episode here.