Congressional Democrats Want to Show Some Fight? Start Here.

And these positions don’t have to be limited to reactive press conferences. They should be funded and staffed with people who know how to look through the Federal Register and other obscure publications and figure out the things the administration is up to that aren’t in the headlines. They could serve a useful transparency and accountability function that today is done only haphazardly. And of course they’d need to hire people who are good at social media and who can explain things in an accessible and entertaining way.

And I don’t want to give short shrift to that word, “entertaining.” Democrats are struggling to break through in the current media landscape, which disfavors the staid approaches of the past in favor of what amounts to a content creation war. Empaneling a murderers’ row of lively experts to throw sharp elbows and take full advantage of the current information landscape’s preference for constant debate and rhetorical combat will do far more to help the Democratic message breakthrough than sending Schumer or Jeffries out to do the Full Ginsburg on the Sunday morning talk shows.

If they did it right, this would be a really dramatic step. It has no precedent in American politics, at least that I know of. It would signal to their base that Democrats get the gravity of this moment—which is all the more important after the recent Schumer debacle—and they’re trying to respond with something big. Donald Trump is doing a lot of things that have never been done. Democrats should answer him by doing the same. At this moment in our nation’s history, the richer political payoffs come from being unconventional.