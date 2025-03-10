ICE Arrests Palestinian Activist at Columbia—Despite Green Card

“ICE’s arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the U.S. government’s open repression of student activism and political speech, specifically targeting students at Columbia University for criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza,” Greer said. “The U.S. government has made clear that they will use immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress that speech.”

On Friday, the Trump administration announced that it was canceling $400 million in federal grants to Columbia over its “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students,” a pointed reference to its pro-Palestine protest movement. Last week, Trump himself posted on Truth Social, “Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” threatening to deport foreign students who take part in such protests.

Khalil’s detention appears both to follow up Trump’s threat against pro-Palestine protesters and to continue to make an example out of Columbia University, despite the institution’s crackdown on student activists. Legal challenges to this assault on the First Amendment are surely coming, but it remains to be seen if the legal system will reinforce the right to free speech or strengthen the Trump administration’s draconian efforts.

