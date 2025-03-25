For Once, a Debt Ceiling Fight May Be Democrats’ Best Option

There was always a case against the Democrats supporting a government shutdown. First and foremost, they are the party of government. Shutting the government down would have been a betrayal of these principles, as well as an act of weakness. It would be like telling Trump: “If you don’t stop, I will blow myself up. Because you are attacking federal employees, we Democrats will lay off all of them. Because you are cutting some programs, we will halt all of them.” A shutdown over the budget makes sense for the GOP, but it makes no sense, even in the face of demented behavior, for the party of the government. Instead of helping the people we mean to serve—the poor, the weak, the vulnerable—we would have been taking them hostage until Trump cut a deal to free them.

In other words, we would have inflicted all the harm on our own constituents and not on the wealthy elites who are bankrolling Trump.

But opposing an increase of the debt limit? That would be taking a different set of hostages. This would threaten catastrophe first and foremost on the plutocratic class who have proportionately the most to lose from a drop in equities and the panic in the bond market that would ensue. Naturally, some middle-class people own stocks and bonds as well, but they do not own as many of these assets as the high-rolling elites who largely empower Trump’s misrule. If the United States ran out of cash to pay creditors, and no deal was in sight, my bet is that the plutocracy would use its clout to force the party of capital, the GOP, to relent.