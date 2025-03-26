As the scandal worsens around the news that President Trump’s top national security officials allowed a journalist onto a highly sensitive text chat about war plans, Fox News figures are wildly denying that anything is amiss. Yet under questioning from Senate Democrats, numerous senior administration figures all but admitted that something deeply amiss really had happened, with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard turning in perhaps the most disastrous performance. We talked to Rosa Brooks, an expert in national security law, who explains what these latest turns in the saga really reveal about the woeful dereliction of Trump and his advisers—and why we desperately need accountability for it, accountability that Republicans will never deliver. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Text Fiasco Worsens as Tulsi Gabbard Implodes and Fox Melts Down
As the controversy grows over a breach in a war-planning text chat, an expert in national security law explains how DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Senate testimony made things worse—and why Fox’s spin is dumber than usual.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard appears during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 25, 2025.