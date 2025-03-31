The Gaping Hole in the Center of the Abundance Agenda

Klein and Thompson almost certainly have read Keynes’s essay. If they haven’t I presume they’ve at least seen the 2008 Pixar cartoon Wall-E, which turns Keynes’s conceit into a sort of sunny dystopia. Yet they begin their book with a description of a futuristic world that’s kind of like—well, Wall-E, minus the grim externalities (a ruined planet, people too fat to walk, etc.). In Keynes’s essay and in Wall-E everybody’s economic needs are met because the fruits of economic success are shared by all.

Will that happen? I hope so. But it won’t happen by itself, and we certainly can’t get there by tinkering with zoning variances. The government must reverse the past half-century’s trend toward ever-growing wealth and income inequality. Abundance alone won’t cut it. Boosting wages, increasing worker power, and generally restoring the middle class to meaningful participation in America’s economy are much more necessary. Otherwise we’ll just make Elon Musk’s grandchildren richer.

I don’t doubt that the authors of all three books favor these liberal goals; just not enough to give them much ink. Granted, it could be worse. The “It’s Too Hard To Build Stuff” argument, which has been around for decades, used to place heavy blame on the cost of union labor. There have been a few instances (for example, the 1975 New York City financial crisis) when that was even true! But in recent memory that hasn’t been the case, and I’m pleased to report that these books (mostly) eschew union-bashing. Klein and Thompson point out that it costs twice as much to built a kilometer of rail in the United States as it does in Japan or Canada, and that union density is much higher in the latter two countries. Consequently, they argue, unions can’t logically be the problem. (A few pages later they quote an affordable housing consultant griping about having to pay prevailing wage, which usually means union scale, but never mind.) Still, not talking much about unions isn’t good enough. The authors of these books ought to consider unions part of the solution to housing affordability. Boost wages and people can buy houses.