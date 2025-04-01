Think Medical Research Is Safe at Columbia? Maybe. For the Time Being.

My perusal of the daily outrages against democracy next led me to an article about the coerced resignation of Dr. Peter Marks, the leading vaccine official in the Food and Drug Administration. In leaving, Marks decried Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s chosen flunky as secretary of health and human services, for insisting on “subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies” about the purported dangers of provably safe vaccines.

To me, there was a direct connection between the two articles, and I don’t mean simply because both dealt with aspects of MAGA’s authoritarian regime. Marks’s cri de coeur laid bare the utter naïveté of people like Stockwell and Armstrong and Columbia’s Board of Trustees, who evidently believe that they can preserve world-class medical and scientific research by selling out other portions of the university. Why should cures for diseases or discoveries of lifesaving drugs, after all, be sacrificed for the liberal arts’ academic freedom and the free speech rights of pro-Palestinian students?

It seems entirely likely to me that the Trump administration deliberately aimed for a divide-and-conquer strategy, treating the medical and scientific segment of Columbia as the terrified dog with a gun to its head after the famous National Lampoon cover. Armstrong herself, not coincidentally, had been the CEO of Columbia’s Irving Medical Center before taking on the interim presidency, and now she is returning to that position. Nor does it strike me as irrelevant that the medical center and medical school are situated several miles uptown from Columbia’s main campus in Morningside Heights, creating a psychic as well as physical distance from us pointy-headed intellectuals along College Walk.