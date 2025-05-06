My Digital Pregnancy

This all feels crass, invasive, vaguely sinister—but is it really harmful? Does it matter that, as Hess tells us, Flo was founded by men who saw a profit to be made? The female founder of a different app, Clue, insists that it absolutely “matters who builds technology and why we build it,” but Hess’s own critique of this technology is somewhat muted, and her acquiescence to it wryly relatable. Told not to google a worrying diagnosis or seek out the underbelly of unvetted Facebook groups, she immediately dives into the abyss. Rather than yearning for some lost Eden of unmediated parenting, Hess accepts that we are all, now, dwellers in “the digital age,” and she navigates that landscape with humor and nuance. Implicit in her story is the powerful, discomfiting argument that if we want to counter the excesses of this technology, we must first be honest about our dependence on it.

Every pregnancy and birth has its story, but telling them can be like describing a dream, full of surreal time-jumps and scrambled by memory and fear—compelling to the narrator but crushingly boring to any listener, until she learns to shape it to a recognizable plot. The Flo app, Hess notes, helps make pregnancy comprehensible in a distinctly modern way: Flo “chopped it into events, shaped it into episodes, dropped them over the course of a season that built toward my September due date.” But when a routine ultrasound in her seventh month flags something unexpected, the story veers off in a new direction, a “diagnostic odyssey.” Instead of a neatly wrapped TV drama, Hess’s pregnancy becomes a disjointed sequence of scenes: the encounter with the one-eyed MRI monster; the fight to block the siren song of online “freebirthers,” who reject the tyranny of Western medicine; the relief of escaping one whirlpool only to plunge into another. On this odyssey, Hess realizes, she is now truly alone: “The Internet had nothing left to sell me.” Searching Flo’s secret user forums for “abnormality” yields no results. But sailing alone past all the charlatans and monsters brings her in the end to a deeper knowledge, to “authority over my own pregnancy.” It turns out there are doctors who have devoted their careers to studying her baby’s rare genetic condition, who are able to advise on what needs to be done, from the moment of birth, to minimize its risks and harms.

The odyssey also brings Hess to question many of the received thought patterns around disability and difference, and to probe the buried eugenic impulses under a phrase as innocuous as a “healthy baby.” Healthy, she realizes in the context of prenatal testing, really means “normal,” which in turn means that the child is a “blank slate” on which parents can write a story they like. But as advances in that technology make it possible to alert parents to any number of potential abnormalities in their fetus, so the possibility of obtaining a “TFMR” or “termination for medical reasons” narrows to vanishing point. Where Hess can sometimes seem cavalier about the harms of the digital world, it is mostly because she is clear-eyed about the very real, very offline dangers facing pregnant people in the United States since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. For instance, Hess points out that despite widely touted fears, there has not (yet) been a single reported instance of a period-tracker app alerting state authorities to a user’s illicit abortion or flagging her as an unfit mother. Most of the time, it’s doctors and nurses who trigger these alarms, under long-standing “fetal endangerment” laws that typically ensnare and punish vulnerable, poor, nonwhite women. The state, embodied in our fellow human beings, has been engaged in the business of surveilling women for a very long time.