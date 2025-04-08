Everybody Hates Howard Lutnick

Lutnick “is constantly auditioning for Trump’s approval,” a person identified as being “close to the administration” told Politico on March 11. “He’s trying to be a mini-Trump.” According to Politico, “White House and administration officials” were “growing increasingly frustrated with Lutnick” because of his “abrasive personality” and frequent TV appearances that showed “a lack of understanding of even the basics about how tariffs and the economy work.” Lutnick elbowed aside even the rabid White House trade hawk Peter Navarro, Politico said, not to mention the actual United States trade representative, Jamieson Greer, becoming Capitol Hill’s “go-to contact person on tariffs.” (It is Greer, however, who is set to testify Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee.)

The Trump administration is where reputations go to die. Before Trump, the world knew Lutnick as the Cantor Fitzgerald chief executive who lost 650 employees during the September 11th attacks, including his brother Gary and his best friend Doug, all of them inside the financial services company’s World Trade Center headquarters when the planes hit. (Lutnick was dropping his son off at Horace Mann School.) “Cantor Fitzgerald gave the families $180 million and paid for the healthcare for ten years,” Lutnick wrote last September on X. Lutnick also started the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, a charity to address disasters worldwide. The Financial Times named him “person of the year” for 2001.

Even then, Lutnick’s halo was an awkward fit. “Mr. Lutnick was widely disliked in the industry, reported Susanne Craig in a New York Times profile in 2011: