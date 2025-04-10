Trump’s Own Aides Keep Him in State of Delusion About Tariff Fiasco

President Trump’s top allies and advisers know that when the going gets tough, the way to keep Trump from flying entirely off the rails is to slather him with unctuous flattery. “Everybody in Washington, whether they want to admit it or not, knows that this president is right when it comes to tariffs,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lied on Tuesday, plainly intending to calm the Audience of One, who has been raging lately about the domestic and global backlash to his tariff fiasco.

Now this approach to managing Trump has apparently spilled over into misleading him about public opinion on the tariffs as well. Politico reports that Trump’s inner circle “feels strongly that levying tariffs was a promise made to working-class voters, and that they’re delivering.”