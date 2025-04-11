After President Trump’s supposed tariff “pause,” we still have a 10 percent tariff on most global imports; the trade war with China is intensifying; and markets have plunged again. Fox News figures are aggressively spinning the “pause” as sheer brilliance, propping up Trump’s own posture that he’s got everything running according to plan. Then a Fox correspondent told the truth: Trump got spooked by the bond markets. This shattered Trump’s illusion of command. Meanwhile, his cabinet members are slathering him with desperate flattery, even as Trump voters in focus groups are getting antsy and MAGA personalities are balking. We talked to historian Nicole Hemmer, the author of books on the right-wing media and on conservative politics. She explains the deeper reasons for the right’s extraordinary turn toward Trump sycophancy—and why the tensions inside MAGA will worsen. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Fox News Accidentally Wrecks Trump’s Tariff Spin as MAGA Panic Worsens
As Fox struggles to keep pace with Trump’s shifting propaganda needs, a leading historian of conservative media explains the right’s slide into pro-Trump sycophancy—and deciphers all the tensions inside MAGA.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Fox News host Laura Ingraham in New York City on March 5, 2024