"Horrifying": Trump's Angry New Rants to Media Flout SCOTUS Openly
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

“Horrifying”: Trump’s Angry New Rants to Media Flout SCOTUS Openly

As Donald Trump and El Salvadoran leader Nayib Bukele expressly declare that a wrongfully deported man won’t be returned, a reporter who closely covers MAGA explains Trump’s unnerving long-term plot.

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Monday, Donald Trump met with El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele—and in an act of true infamy, the two authoritarian leaders collectively agreed that wrongfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia will not be returned to the United States. And in a series of angry rants, Trump clearly telegraphed his intention to defy the Supreme Court, which has directed the administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return. We talked to Asawin Suebsaeng, a senior political reporter at Rolling Stone magazine and an adjunct journalism professor at the University of Cincinnati, who has been reporting on the Trump team’s plans to ramp up the lawless deportations and defy the high court to do so. He explains what he’s learned about Trump’s true long-term intentions, which he terms “horrifying.” Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

