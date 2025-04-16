Republicans Are Trying to Steal a North Carolina Supreme Court Seat

Last week, the state Supreme Court that Griffin hopes to join rejected most of his claims and reinstated tens of thousands of ballots that would have been set aside. But four Republican justices, a majority on the seven-seat court, also ruled that roughly 5,000 ballots cast by overseas and military voters in last fall’s election must be thrown out unless those voters can prove their identity within 30 days.

North Carolina is what I’ve previously described as a “laboratory for oligarchy.” Thanks to extreme partisan gerrymanders after the 2010 midterms, state Republican lawmakers have given themselves a near-permanent majority in the general assembly and a heavy advantage in congressional races. If Republicans are able to effectively steal a state Supreme Court seat, it will be the death knell for self-government in the Tar Heel State—and a model for the GOP to follow in other purple states.

Griffin’s legal arguments center on a few inconsistencies in North Carolina’s election laws. Ten years ago, state GOP lawmakers passed a law requiring voters to show a photo ID when they cast their ballot. State election regulations, however, did not require voters who cast overseas ballots or military ballots to provide a photo ID, and state election officials did not provide those voters with the means to show one when they voted last fall. Griffin argued that the state law should prevail and those voters’ ballots should be tossed, even though they followed officials’ instructions.