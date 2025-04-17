Fiasco for Trump as Judge Threatens Contempt amid New Warning in Polls | The New Republic
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Fiasco for Trump as Judge Threatens Contempt amid New Warning in Polls

As President Trump gets hit by a harsh court ruling, the author of a piece about his deportation strategy explains why we’re heading toward a legal abyss—and how Dems should proceed now.

Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office of the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s illegal deportations are running into more trouble. A federal judge just declared there’s probable cause to find the administration in criminal contempt over the removal of Venezuelans to El Salvador. Meanwhile, a Democratic senator went to El Salvador to check on Kilmar Abrego Garcia and got a shocking response. And a new polling analysis has a warning for Trump: On immigration, he’s significantly weaker than he appears. We think all this has the makings of a fiasco for Trump: He is heading toward defying the courts on this issue, in a way that could provoke a large backlash. We talked to New Republic staff writer Melissa Gira Grant, author of a good piece on Trump’s use of spectacle on immigration. She deciphers the new ruling, why it’s pushing us toward a crisis, and how Democrats can try to make it all backfire on Trump. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

