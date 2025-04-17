Donald Trump’s illegal deportations are running into more trouble. A federal judge just declared there’s probable cause to find the administration in criminal contempt over the removal of Venezuelans to El Salvador. Meanwhile, a Democratic senator went to El Salvador to check on Kilmar Abrego Garcia and got a shocking response. And a new polling analysis has a warning for Trump: On immigration, he’s significantly weaker than he appears. We think all this has the makings of a fiasco for Trump: He is heading toward defying the courts on this issue, in a way that could provoke a large backlash. We talked to New Republic staff writer Melissa Gira Grant, author of a good piece on Trump’s use of spectacle on immigration. She deciphers the new ruling, why it’s pushing us toward a crisis, and how Democrats can try to make it all backfire on Trump. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Fiasco for Trump as Judge Threatens Contempt amid New Warning in Polls
As President Trump gets hit by a harsh court ruling, the author of a piece about his deportation strategy explains why we’re heading toward a legal abyss—and how Dems should proceed now.
Win McNamee/Getty Images