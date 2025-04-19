JD Vance Accidentally Wrecks Trump’s Vile Scam on Abrego Garcia Case

Here’s what this means: If the Trump administration wanted to remove Abrego Garcia, it could always have tried to recontest his “withholding of removal” status and send him to El Salvador that way. Alternatively, it could have moved to deport him to a different country. Even now, the government has the option of returning him and pursuing one of those lawful channels.

When Vance claims that Abrego Garcia is validly subject to deportation, he’s effectively admitting that the administration does have those alternative options. Remember, the Supreme Court declared Abrego Garcia’s current removal “illegal.” Trump has the option of moving to deport him in a way that is not illegal. Why not bring him back and do this the lawful way? The question remains unanswered.

As an aside, Vance keeps saying that Abrego Garcia already received due process when he was granted that “withholding of removal” status. But note Vance’s slippery trick: He is claiming this without acknowledging that the government has now deported him illegally, in violation of that very status. It is this affirmative act by Vance’s own government that triggers the need for due process once again.