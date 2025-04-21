Trump’s Ugly New Eruptions over Abrego Garcia Wreck His Own Arguments

President Donald Trump exploded on social media over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, insisting once again that he’s a member of MS-13. But Trump did this by posting imagery of his tattoos that’s absurdly dubious and inconclusive. Trump also claimed judges have declared him a gang member, but that was based on the confidential source of a cop who was subsequently suspended for serious misconduct—and neither the source nor the cop were ever cross-examined. All this exposes the weakness of his own arguments. Underscoring the point, Trump unleashed bizarre, rambling remarks to reporters in which he basically admitted that he has no idea whether the supposed evidence of MS-13 ties has anything to it. So in today’s episode, we dig deep into the MS-13 claim with a guest who has done deep research into the gang: Eric Hershberg of American University, co-contributor to a major report on MS-13. He takes us inside this organization—and explains how implausible the case tying Abrego Garcia to it truly is. Listen to this episode here.