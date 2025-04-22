Andor Is the Best Star Wars You Will Ever See

Andor draws inspiration from Gillo Pontecorvo’s The Battle of Algiers and from the many films adapted from John le Carré’s spy novels, but perhaps above all from Army of Shadows, Jean-Pierre Melville’s 1969 suspense thriller about the French Resistance. Melville’s influence is particularly apparent in a major season 2 arc set on the Imperial-occupied planet of Ghorman, where the fashionable, Gallic-accented natives are drawn into an underground resistance within their elegant, medieval-walled capital. But the allusion is more than aesthetic; Gilroy borrows extensively from Melville’s depiction of revolutionary lives as lonely, stressful, anxious, and punctuated by morally dubious violence. Melville’s protagonists risk not just capture, torture, and death but also their very souls—in the service of an ideal they may never see realized. This is the reality of armed struggle against tyranny, Melville and Gilroy both seem to say: It’s not fun, it’s not glamorous, the odds are long, and the rewards are seldom if ever forthcoming. It takes a rare kind of temperament to accept this burden on faith.

“Calm. Kindness. Kinship. Love. I’ve given up all chance at inner peace. I’ve made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with ghosts,” says Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), the revolutionary mastermind who drives much of Andor’s action, in an iconic season 1 monologue penned by Beau Willimon. “I’m condemned to use the tools of my enemy to defeat them. I burn my decency for someone else’s future. I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I’ll never see.” Luthen is describing not only himself but everyone he recruits to the Rebel cause. That includes the titular Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the guerrilla commando who fans know will die at the end of the 2016 film Rogue One (co-written by Gilroy, in his first Star Wars foray), just after successfully transmitting the Empire’s secret Death Star plans to Princess Leia and setting off the events of the original Star Wars. Everyone knows Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Alliance will subsequently blow up the Death Star and eventually defeat the Empire; everyone who saw Rogue One knows that this was made possible by the sacrifices of a small group of Rebels led by Cassian. Now, with the completion of the Andor series, we have a sense of how many lives it cost to build a rebellion capable of pulling that off.

The second season of Andor bridges the chronological gap between the show’s first season and Rogue One. Its 12 episodes are divided into four cycles of three episodes apiece, with each cycle spaced a year apart in-universe and released a week apart in real time. While this format was improvised to compress what was originally intended to be a longer series run into a single season, it makes for effective storytelling, balancing methodically paced procedural action with longer story arcs that advance over months or years. No corners have been cut, no punches have been pulled, and nothing has been dumbed down; if anything, season 2 reaches a higher level of sophistication now that all the main characters and themes are established.