Stephen A. Smith Will Not Be President

It is unsurprising, then, that Smith has gleefully encouraged speculation about a potential presidential run. For weeks now, he’s been on the exact kind of “I’m not running for president” media tour that everyone who ends up running for president does. Recently he’s been everywhere from the center (ABC’s This Week) to the right (he hosted right-wing debate-shrew Ben Shapiro on his podcast), to the mainstream liberal (Pod Save America)—and he increasingly comes across as someone who really does seem interested in running for president. Indeed, when asked by This Week’s Jon Karl about the growing speculation, Smith said he had “no choice” but to consider a run. “I’ve had folks who are pundits come up to me. I’ve had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others, have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature,” Smith said.

What would a Stephen A. campaign actually look like? He has presented himself as a clear-eyed outsider who embraces common sense while dispensing with recent excesses—particularly when it comes to “wokism” and “cancel culture.” Aside from that, though, he’s all over the place. “I’m a registered independent, I’m not a Democrat. I’ll vote for a Republican in a heartbeat. I might not have voted for Trump, but I’m not averse to all conservative policies. I have some conservative policies I support, I have a lot of liberal policies I support,” said Smith to Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor in March, hitting the political positions of millions of median American voters in seconds. “I don’t like high taxes, I don’t like open borders.”

Smith’s depiction of himself as an outsider guided by common sense and a willingness to shirk political pieties certainly sounds similar to the man who came down that elevator in 2015. Like Trump, it’s Stephen A.’s audacity, his absolute lack of filter, his ability to “tell it like it is” that’s gotten him this far. It may be substanceless, but this performance is exactly what Trump’s base absolutely adores about him.